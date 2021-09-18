-
-
Cameron Young shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Young tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
Young hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Young to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Young hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 ninth. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Young's 106 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.
-
-