Cameron Tringale putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 13 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Tringale makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cameron Tringale's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Tringale's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Tringale had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.
