  • Cameron Percy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 12 at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.