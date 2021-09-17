-
Cameron Percy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 12 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Cameron Percy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Percy had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Percy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
