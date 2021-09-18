-
-
Cameron Champ putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Champ hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cameron Champ chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cameron Champ at even-par for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Champ's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
-
-