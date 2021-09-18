-
-
Callum Tarren shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Features
Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflects on Skinns’ win to secure TOUR card
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.
Tarren got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.
After a 241 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.
-
-