C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pan finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, C.T. Pan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Pan's 86 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
