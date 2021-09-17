-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on No. 17 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Bronson Burgoon makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, and Troy Merritt; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; and Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Burgoon chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 5 under for the round.
