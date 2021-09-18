In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Garnett's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to even for the round.