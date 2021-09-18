  • Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett sinks a 22-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.