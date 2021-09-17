In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 10 under; Beau Hossler and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stuard's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard had a fantastic chip-in on the 189-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stuard's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.