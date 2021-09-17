-
Brett Drewitt shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brett Drewitt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Drewitt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 under for the round.
Drewitt got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Drewitt had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.
