Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Todd hit his 82 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
