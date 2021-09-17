-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.
Steele got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Steele's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
