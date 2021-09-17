-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 17th, Snedeker's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
