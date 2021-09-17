-
Brandon Wu shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University
PGA TOUR Rookie Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University to tour the campus and reflect on his time as a Cardinal. Learn more about his path to the TOUR, what earning a card means to him and his goals for the season ahead.
Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wu had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
