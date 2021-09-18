Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hagy had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hagy's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hagy's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.