Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Van Pelt's 113 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
