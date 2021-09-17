-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag got to the green in 3 and sunk 78-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hoag hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
-
-