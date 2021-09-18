-
Bill Haas shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Haas chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
