Ben Martin shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Martin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Martin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.
