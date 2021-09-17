-
Ben Kohles shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Ben Kohles and caddie J.J. make their return to the PGA TOUR
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Ben Kohles and his caddie Hylton “J.J.” James play a practice round at Silverdo Resort while reminiscing on their up-and-down journey back to the PGA TOUR. In 2019, James’ path back to the PGA TOUR seemed in doubt, as a scare at Blue Hills Country Club during tournament play caused him to drop out of the tournament and have open-heart surgery. Miraculously just three months later, J.J. was able to recover and reunite with Kohles and the two have battled their way back on the PGA TOUR.
Ben Kohles hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his round tied for 151st at 5 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Kohles got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kohles's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
