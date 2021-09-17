-
-
Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Maverick McNealy; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Hossler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 7 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 8 under for the round.
-
-