-
-
Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Austin Smotherman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Smotherman's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
-
-