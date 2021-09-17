-
-
Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Austin Cook hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Austin Cook had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cook's his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Cook's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Cook chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
-
-