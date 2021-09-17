-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Putnam's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
