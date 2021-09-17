-
Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Novak's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Novak's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 2 over for the round.
