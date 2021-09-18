-
Andrew Landry shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Andrew Landry hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day in 153rd at 10 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Landry's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 5 over for the round.
