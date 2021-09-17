-
Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Smalley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Smalley's 85 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 under for the round.
