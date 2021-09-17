  • Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Fortinet Championship, where wine buddies Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm made their tournament debuts in Napa, Max Homa came out hot in the new season and Korn Ferry Tour graduates made their first PGA TOUR starts.
    The Takeaway

    Phil, Rahm make Napa debut, Homa’s eagle & KFT grads

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Fortinet Championship, where wine buddies Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm made their tournament debuts in Napa, Max Homa came out hot in the new season and Korn Ferry Tour graduates made their first PGA TOUR starts.