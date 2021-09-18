-
Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Svensson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Svensson's 83 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Svensson chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Svensson at 3 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
