Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Schenk got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
