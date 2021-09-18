-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Long's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
