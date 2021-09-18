-
Adam Hadwin shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hadwin's tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 5 over for the round.
