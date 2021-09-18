-
-
Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Interviews
Aaron Rai reflects on obtaining PGA TOUR card prior to Fortinet
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Aaron Rai talks about his bittersweet journey to the PGA TOUR and how he’s dreamt of becoming a professional golfer since he was seven years old.
Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rai chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Rai chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
-
-