-
-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Baddeley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Baddeley's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a 228 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
-
-