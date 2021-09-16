In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Clark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Clark had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.