William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
