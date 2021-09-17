-
Will Zalatoris putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Will Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
