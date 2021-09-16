-
Webb Simpson putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Webb Simpson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Simpson's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
