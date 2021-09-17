-
-
Vincent Whaley putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Vincent Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vincent Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Whaley had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Whaley hit his 113 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
-
-