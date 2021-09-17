-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
