-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put McCumber at 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
McCumber hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 3 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 under for the round.
-
-