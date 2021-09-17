-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan got a double bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Duncan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Duncan's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
