Turk Pettit putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Turk Pettit hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pettit finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Turk Pettit had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Turk Pettit to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Pettit's his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
