In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 4th at 5 under with Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Jason Dufner; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Troy Merritt's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Merritt's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.