-
-
Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Trey Mullinax hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Mullinax suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 4 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
-
-