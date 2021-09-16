-
Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Trevor Werbylo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and John Augenstein, Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Werbylo hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Werbylo had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to even for the round.
