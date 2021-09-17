-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
