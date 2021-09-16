-
Ted Potter, Jr. putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Nate Lashley, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Ted Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 115 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
