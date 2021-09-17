-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Pendrith's 72 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
Pendrith his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
