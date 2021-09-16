-
-
Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Moore hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 109th at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Max Homa, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 253 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Taylor Moore chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 over for the round.
Moore stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 189-yard par-3 15th. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
-
-