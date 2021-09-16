-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
